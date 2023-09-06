Cuba-trained ‘Hit Squad’ poised to strike in Dakar

Can mixing up with some of Cuba’s Olympic and world medallists in an intense 10-day specialised training in Havana, Cuba bring out the best in the national boxing team, the Hit Squad?

That is the question on everyone’s lips as the Havana training camp brought back the nostalgic memories of the Hit Squad’s tour of the Caribbean Island nation many years ago.

The Hit Squad pugilists hope that the training, albeit short, will inspire them ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Africa qualifiers scheduled from Saturday to September 15 in Dakar, Senegal.

Related Okwiri to battle Makawa for WABA African title Boxing

Head coach Benjamin Musa said the trip to Havana that was made possible by both the Kenyan and Cuban governments, was an eye opener.

The Kenyan boxers had the privilege of training and sparring with some of the world’s best boxers including the 2020 Tokyo Olympic heavyweight champion Julio César De La Cruz Peraza, who also claimed the 2016 Rio Olympics light heavyweight gold.

De La Cruz Peraza also holds four world titles in light heavyweight and one in heavyweight.

Others are Arleen Lopez and Roniel Iglesias, who have two gold medals each from the Olympics and Alvarez Estrada Lazaro and Horta Rodriguez, who hold three world titles each.

Also world championship lightweight silver medallist Erislandy Alvarez trained with the Hit Squad that Cuba on Tuesday for the Africa qualifiers.

“The training provided our boxers with crucial exposure that is often hard to come by,” said Musa. He said they have learned a lot about technique and strategy.

Kenyan has 12 boxers in Senegal accompanied by three trainers namely Musa, David Munube and John Waweru. Kenya and Cuba have had a partnership in boxing, which saw Kenyan boxers and boxing coaches train in Cuba.

The last of the flights was in 2004 when Suleiman Bilali and David Munyasia trained in Havana.

Cuba is placed second in all-time medal standing in boxing at the Olympics behind the United States of America with 78 medals - 41 gold, 19 silver and 18 bronze.

Kenya squad

Women: Christine Ongare (flyweight), Amina Martha (bantamweight), Pauline Chege (feather-weight), Teresia Wanjiru (lightweight), Friza Anyango (welterweight), Elizabeth Andiego (middle-weight, captain)