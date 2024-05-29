Bilal espouts

Bilal Mohamed, Kenya’s first Africa esports champion, dreams big

Bilal Mohamed celebrates after winning the African Esports Championships in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 4, 2024. He is the first Kenyan to ever win an African title in esports.

Photo credit: PHOTO/POOL 

By  Geoffrey Anene

Reporter

NMG Sport

What you need to know:

  • Bilal Ali Mohamed specialises in the genre of fighting games which are a type of action game.
  • In his first international tournament abroad, Bilal won the gamrX African Championship title in Street Fighter 6 in Lagos on May 4 after he defeated Nigerian Chukwudi Okoli 3-2 in the finals.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM She 'married' another woman, now she lives 'in fear'

    Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

  2. PREMIUM How Finance bill will change edible oil prices

    Duty-free importation tender

  3. PREMIUM Muguka: Embu County’s Sh22bn-a-year cash cow

    Muguka

  4. PREMIUM Knockout! Kenyan boxing sinks to an all-time low

    Hit Squad

  5. PREMIUM How 24-year-old harvests millions from eighth of an acre

    Willand Charawe