Beach volleyball: Kenya 'could be' through to Commonwealth Games

Kenya women’s beach volleyball team could be through to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Kenyans, ranked third in Africa and 110th in the world, could make it to the Games without serving a ball in the African qualifiers that start on Friday in Accra.

This is after the International Volleyball Board (FIVB ) released the qualifying criteria for the Game.

"Following the award of the Commonwealth Games Association(CGA) slot, the top five CGA nations on the FIVB world ranking (men and women) as at 31 March will earn direct qualification.”

Morocco, who occupy the first two positions in Africa will not take part in the Games as they are not members of the Commonwealth.

Currently the women’s quartet of Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha, Naomi Too and Veronica Adhiambo are away in Accra, Ghana for the qualifiers that serve off on Friday.

Ibrahim Oduori, James Mwaniki, Nicholas Lagat and Donald Mchete form the men's team.

Kenya Volleyball Federation President Waithaka Kioni said he had sought clarification from CAVB following the development.

“I will only comment on the same once we get clarity and official communication,” said Kioni.

Gambia men’s team are likely to represent the continent by virtue of being ranked first in Africa.

It however remains to be seen what will happen should other competing nations win the event that ends on March 29 and leapfrog Kenya and Gambia in the rankings.

South Africa, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Nigeria, Gambia and Ghana are among the teams that will compete in the event.