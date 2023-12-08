Victoria Reynolds hopes to inspire KPA in AWBL in Cairo

Kenya Ports Authority have landed in Egypt for the inaugural Fiba Africa Women’s Basketball League (AWBL) slated for December 11-19 in Alexandria.

“We have just got here. The tournament starts on Monday, so we have two days to aclimmatise,” said KPA assistant coach Brenda Angeshi.

KPA’s star player, Victoria Reynolds, hopes to inspire the Kenyan giants to achieve their target of a podium finish.

The USA-born small forward will be making her debut at the AWBL. She played a pivotal role during the AWBL Zone 5 qualifiers last month in Kigali, Rwanda, where KPA cruised to victory.

She poured in 23 points in the final as coach Anthony Ojukwu’s side hammered Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 87-53 to lift the Zone 5 title they had lost to Alexandria Sporting of Egypt in 2022.

Reynolds was named the Most Valuable Player in the nine-club competition as team-mate Madina Okot picked the best rebounder award. The duo was named in the team of the tournament alongside Betty Kalanga (REG), Tetero Odille (APR) and Kamba Diakite (Gladiators).

“This will be my first time playing at the AWBL as I’ve always played in the qualifiers. I know it will be tougher and a lot more competitive,” admitted Reynolds, who turnd 26 on November 27.

From watching KPA play in the AWBL in previous years and the improvements she has seen them make as a team over the year, Reynolds believes the Kenyan champions have a good chance in Egypt.

Reynolds' father, Ben Wanjara, played for the Kenya national men’s team in the early 1990s.

KPA finished sixth out of eight teams at the 2022 AWBL in Maputo, Mozambique.