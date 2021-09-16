Use skills to conquer the globe, Ujiri tells youth

Masai Ujiri and NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama

Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama (left) is presented with a basketball signed by President of Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, on August 14, 2019 at Nation Centre.

Photo credit: File | Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The basketball court is among 100 that will be constructed in Africa by the foundation to creating opportunity for youth to thrive through sports
  • Otula embraced the investment, terming it a step in the right direction towards developing the game in the country
  • Sakaja promised to mobilise resources as well as to champion change in policy to ensure the government constructs more basketball courts in each estate within the capital in the next five years

Masai Ujiri, president of NBA team Toronto Raptors, has challenged Kenyan youth to not only aim at being the best in Africa but to also use their talents to conquer the world.

