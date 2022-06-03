Queen Elizabeth II enjoys her Platinum Jubilee festivities in style

Queen Elizabeth II has been enjoying her Platinum Jubilee festivities in fine style, but as horse racing is her most pleasurable activity of all, it seems horses are obliging more than usual. They have a sixth sense as to how much the Queen loves this sport, and a dozen or so winners in her ownership have tickled the wire admirably. At Newbury, Perfect Alibi (Tom Marquand 6-1), jacked up the tally by squeezing a 1.4-mile Fillies Maiden.

Racegoers pose for a photograph on ladies day, the first day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Epsom, south of England, on June 3, 2022. Photo credit: Glyn Kirk| AFP

Fittingly, Perfect Alibi is trained by William Haggas, Sir Lester Piggott's son-in-law. The 3-year-old, repelled River of Stars (Rob Hornby 10-1), by less than a nose, with Eternal Pearl (William Buick 5-6), just a tiny fraction away in third. Something must have been wrong with Eternal Pearl as she hung badly throughout. Having been involved with the game for seven decades, suggests that no matter how big or small a race is, the Queen treats it as Major League. Each horse is a child to her, as are the famous Corgi's.

***

At Longchamp, Above The Curve (Ryan Moore 7-5), justified her connections' decision to skip Epsom, by locking the St Mark's Basilica Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary shut. Conditioner, Joseph O'Brien, son of Aiden, knew this would be the right move.

Jockey Jim Crowley rides Hukum to victory in the Coronation Cup on the first day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Epsom, south of England, on June 3, 2022. Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

Place Du Carrousel (Mickael Barzalona 12-5), rattled along a couple of steps in front of Queen Trezy (Christophe Soumillon 48-10).

Exceptionally tall, daughter of American Pharoah, gave Joseph more pomp, after State of Rest won the Prix Ganay.

Joseph said: "I'm delighted with her run and Ryan gave her a great ride. It's very satisfying. Group 1s are so difficult to snap." She has now been cut to 4-1 for the Prix de Diane next month