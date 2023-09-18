Master of The Seas sends shock waves to others in $1 million Ricoh Woodbine Mile

Last for plenty furlongs, Master of The Seas William Buick 2-5), powered like a Maserati in the straight, capturing Woodbine's $1-million Ricoh Mile, at Toronto's oval.

Making an auspicious North American debut for trainer Charlie Appleby, Godolphin's homebred son of Dubawi covered the contest in 1:33.7/10.

Shirl's Speight came on late for second, with Lucky Score nearby. With the win, Master of The Seas earned an automatic, fees-paid berth in the $2-million Breeders Cup Mile at Santa Anita. Godolphin took last year's edition of the Woodbine Mile with Modern Games, also trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick.

My Sea Cottage, one of three (Ice Chocolat and Lucky Score were the other two), Mark Casse trainees, accelerated to the front in the field of six, followed by Ice Chocolat, War Bomber (IRE), Lucky Score, Shirl's Speight, and an unhurried Master of The Seas, who hugged the hedge.

It was My Sea Cottage who continued to set the tempo, a half-length clear of War Bomber as William Buick continued to maintain a patient pose. He then wheeled to the outside, methodically picking off rivals as the field navigated the turn for home. Full of oomph, Master of The Seas, now six- to seven-wide, roared to the lead kicking away with ease to a 3 ¾-length spike. War Bomber, Ice Chocolat and My Sea Cottage rounded out the order of finish.

***

Ready To Venture (Rafael Hernandez 4-6), looked extra happy in the $150,000 Seaway Stakes at Woodbine. It was a familiar result for the 5-year-old daughter of Kingman/Wonderstruck, by Sea The Stars, who is now two-for-two at the Toronto oval after a stellar showing in the seven-furlong Tapeta race for fillies and mares.

Hai Bobbi, supplemented to the Seaway, emerged with the lead and was shadowed by Vantarsi, 3-1 choice Ticker Tape Home, and Il Malocchio. A head in front, Hai Bobbi remained under pressure by Vantarsi, while Ready To Venture moved into fourth position as the field of nine started steaming. Ready To Venture rolled in the early stretch, soon taking over, but was then tasked with fending off Millie Girl, who was coming with her best run along the rail. On top by a head in early stretch, Ready To Venture continued on and reached the wire first in her graded stakes debut.

Millie Girl was second, followed by Il Malocchio and Ticker Tape Home. Vantarsi, Hazelbrook, Talk to Ya Later, Hai Bobbi, and Purrfect, ran behind in that order. Clocking 1:21:6/10, it was another satisfying result for Lael Stables, who one day earlier watched as She Feels Pretty won the Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes for 2-year-old fillies at Woodbine, earning a fees-paid berth into the $1-million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

***

Bango emerged from his narrow stump in the Louisville Thoroughbred Society Stakes in good order. The Kentucky-bred 6-year-old son of Congrats earned a career-best 103 Brisnet Speed Rating in his win.

Bango sits atop Churchill's leaderboard with Ready's Rocket for the most documented career wins at the Louisville track. A former Tim Glyshaw trainee, Ready's Rocket retired in 2012 following an eight-year career. Barrister Siv (1981-'84), Can'tholdmeback (1980-'85) and Herreno (1982-'87) are tied in third with nine wins each.