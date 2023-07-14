Kenya Morans sink Nigeria in AfroCan classification matches

Kenya's national men's basketball team, Morans, beat Nigeria 61-59 in the classification match of AfroCan Championship at Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda Arena in Angola on Friday.

Morans, who were knocked out of contention for Africa's second-tier national team tournament title after losing to Morocco 55-46 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, will now meet the winner of the match between Angola and Tunisia in a match to determine who finishes fifth and sixth in the tournament.

Nigeria, on the other hand, will play the loser of the match between Angola and Tunisia to determine which team finishes seventh and eighth in the tournament.

Home team Angola fell 73-63 to Zone Five representatives Rwanda in the quarter-final stage to qualify for the semi-final matches which will be played on Saturday.

Tunisia were shown the door by Cote d'Ivoire who rocked them 69-66 to sail through to the semis.

Kenya Morans, who had finished runners-up in the inaugural edition of event in Bamako, Mali, in 2019, led Nigeria 33-31 at half-time.

Upon resumption of the match, Nigeria, who lost 74-72 to defending champions DR Congo in the quarter-final stage, pilled pressure on Morans to go up 35-33.

Kenya Morans head coach, Cliff Owuor, rotated his bench, bringing in guards Griffins Ligare, Eugene Adera and Ariel Ortega who scored critical baskets.

Kenya Morans led 53-44 in the third quarter, and 57-54 in the fourth quarter with two minutes, 18 seconds to go.

Njgerians committed fouls in the dying seconds of the match, which Kenya Morans capitalised on to score points from the free-throw line.

In the quarter-final matches played on Thursday, the Democratic Republic of Congo beat Nigeria 74-72, while Rwanda upset home team Angola 73-63.

In the semi-final matches yesterday, champions DR Congo were due to play Morocco with Rwanda taking on Cote d'Ivoire.