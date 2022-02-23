Kenya Morans jet out for Fiba World Cup qualifiers

Albert Odero

Kenya Morans' Albert Odero (right) dribbles past Ivory Coast's Nisire Mimi Zouzous during their Fiba Afrobasket Championship match at the Kigali Arena on August 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Kenya Morans are in Pool “D” where they'll face heavyweights Senegal, DR Congo and Egypt.
  • Ulinzi Warriors have provided the bulk of the players in the squad with Valentine Nyakinda, Victor Bosire, Eric Mutoro and Joseph Khaemba all making the travelling squad.

Kenya’s basketball team left for Dakar, Senegal early Wednesday morning for the for the 2023 Fiba men’s World Cup qualifiers.

