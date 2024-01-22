KBF League: KPA, Zetech Sparks guard unbeaten streaks

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Zetech Sparks kept their unbeaten record in the Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League after registering victories in their first-leg matches in Mombasa and Nairobi at the weekend.

KPA, who are the defending champions defeated rivals Equity Hawks 76-62 at their KPA Makande Gymnasium backyard on Saturday. It was KPA's sixth straight win which saw them increase their points tally to 12.

Strathmore University Swords, who are unbeaten in seven outings, head the 12-team table standings with 14 points.

Equity Hawks coach Ben Oluoch said the team has the opportunity to perform better once they get the right players on the offense.

"We intend to sign three new players which will strengthen our squad before the end of the first leg."

The Bankers, who are two-time champions, have five matches to go to end the first leg. They have so far won five matches and lost two.

Zetech Sparks, who lost to KPA in the 2022 play-offs final, kept their unbeaten record with an 84-43 victory over struggling Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Lynx.

Impressive Mary Lissa scored 16 points which included four three-pointers that helped Zetech Sparks to lead 42-28 at the break.

Winless Kenyatta University Oryx failed to show up without reason against opponents TH3 Swish, who were awarded a 20-0 walk-over.

KPA men's team garnered two points after beating Equity Dumas 64-61 in a closely contested first-leg tie in Mombasa. KPA lies third in the standings with 15 points from seven wins and one loss.

City Thunder, the only unbeaten men's team, top the table standings with 22 points after winning all their 11 first leg matches.

Africa Nazarene University Wolfpack harvested two points after rallying from behind to beat Absa Bank 65-60. The bankers were up 31-23 at the break.

Weekend results: