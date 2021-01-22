Delegates to elect new KBF officials at Nyayo

Can sports marketer and entrepreneur Cynthia Mumbo end Paul Otula’s decade-long reign at the helm of Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF)?

That is the big question as KBF goes to polls on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium Aquatic Centre, where Otula, who has been chairman for the last 12 years, hopes to win his second and last term in office.

The elections were initially planned for April 25 last year but were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Current officials were elected in 2016 under the 2013 Sports Act which introduced term limits.

Mumbo, a former player and founder of Vikapu Elite Basketball Academy and Sports Connect Africa, has served in the KBF Executive Committee.

Otula, who is an executive committee member of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), is a career teacher and the current chief principal of Sunshine School in Nairobi.

KBF’s First Vice Chairman Hilmi Ali, Second Vice Chairman Donald Liru and Treasurer Peter Orero are all expected to retain their seats unopposed since they have no challengers.

Also expected to retain their positions are Fixtures Secretary Joseph Amoko and Assistant Fixtures Secretary Steven Nyakina, who are unopposed.

Assistant secretary general, Ambrose Kisoi, who was elevated to acting secretary general after Vitalis Gode resigned last year, will be confirmed to the position since no one has come out to challenge him.

Kenyan international Angela Luchivya is poised to become the new assistant secretary general as she is the only candidate for the post.

Assistant treasurer’s position has attracted three contestants - the incumbent Luke Ogola and his challengers Louise Araka and Nelly Odera.

“Delegates from all the 47 counties have started arriving in Nairobi for the elections,” disclosed Kisoi on Friday.

Sixty-one clubs, a representative from each of KBF’s 47 branches, referees commission, coaches’ commission, women’s commission and players will vote in the exercise set to kick off at 9.00am.

KBF Electoral Board chairman Richard Otene will oversee the elections.

There will be observers from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC).







