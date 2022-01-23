Champions Equity Bank off to winning start in play-offs

KPA's Seline Okumu goes for a lay-up during the Kenya Basketball Federation play-off match against Strathmore University at Nyayo National Stadium on January 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

  • On Saturday, Thunder defeated Blades 68-39 in Game One of the men's Premier League quarter-final at Nyayo after leading 34-14 at the break.
  • In Kisumu, champions Ulinzi Warriors were beaten 73-61 by hosts Lakeside. Kenya Ports Authority, who finished second in the regular season with 42 points, defeated hosts Eldonets 86-66 at Uasin Gishu Primary Schoool in Eldoret.

Champions Equity Bank women's basketball team made a good start in the Premier League play-offs when they humiliated Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 73-36 in Game One at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium Sunday.

