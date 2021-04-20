'Justice served' NBA, players praise Chauvin guilty verdict

Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.


Photo credit: Scott Olson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a joint statement with the National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, the NBA chief said the league would continue to campaign for criminal justice and police reforms.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.