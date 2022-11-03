World Athletics mourns Kenya’s 800m trailblazer

Mzee Wilson Kiprugut Chumo

Mzee Wilson Kiprugut Chumo displays a recognition award from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) during an interview at his home in Kipchebor village, Kericho County on July 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

World Athletics says it is “deeply saddened” to learn of Wilson Kiprugut Chumo’s death, describing the athlete as one of the finest 800 metres runners of his time.

In a tribute published on its website, World Athletics also quoted a tribute by Australia’s Ralph Doubell who kicked off the final bend and overtook Kiprugut to win the 1968 Olympic 800m gold in 1:44.3 to equal the world record at the time.

Kiprugut settled for silver.

"Wilson was one of the founders of Kenyan middle-distance running dominance," World Athletics quoted Doubell, now 77, as saying.

"As a competitor he was fast, strong and fearless — three characteristics which are still displayed by Kenyan athletes today."

