World Athletics mourns Kenya’s 800m trailblazer

World Athletics says it is “deeply saddened” to learn of Wilson Kiprugut Chumo’s death, describing the athlete as one of the finest 800 metres runners of his time.

In a tribute published on its website, World Athletics also quoted a tribute by Australia’s Ralph Doubell who kicked off the final bend and overtook Kiprugut to win the 1968 Olympic 800m gold in 1:44.3 to equal the world record at the time.

Kiprugut settled for silver.

"Wilson was one of the founders of Kenyan middle-distance running dominance," World Athletics quoted Doubell, now 77, as saying.