Why DBA Africa terminated its contract with Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses finishing line ahead of Benson Okot of Uganda

Ferdinand Omanyala (right) crosses finishing line ahead of Benson Okot of Uganda during Athletics Kenya Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials 100 metres race at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on May 28, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala said that he has not been working with DBA Africa since May because the  'management company is not registered by World Athletics;.
  • Omanyala donned DBA Africa-branded kits when he broke the national record, clocking 10.01 seconds in Nigeria in March and ran 10.06 in a race in South Africa in May.

Sports management company, DBA Africa, has revealed why it has severed ties with Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa on Monday.

