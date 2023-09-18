Tsegay breaks Kipyegon's world record in Eugene

World 10,000 metres champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia has shattered Kenya's World 5,000m champion Faith Kipyegon's world record in 5,000m at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, United States of America.

Tsegay achieved the feat on Sunday as world 800m silver medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi from Kenya claimed his maiden 800m Diamond League Trophy.

Tsegay blew away Kipyegon's world record my massive five seconds, clocking 14 minutes and 00.21 seconds.

Kipyegon unexpectedly smashed another Ethiopian, Letesenbet Gidey's world record when she won the Paris Diamond League in 14:05.20 on June 9, this year.

Gidey held the previous record of 14:06.62 set in Valencia in 2020.

Tsegay moved away from a chasing world 5,000m bronze medallist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya with two-and-half laps to go to win her maiden Diamond League Trophy.

Chebet settled second in personal best 14:05.92 as she came close to breaking Kipyegon's national record, making her the second fastest Kenyan over the distance.

Not only did Wanyonyi crack a meet record but also a world lead and personal best of 1:42.80 in winning at the Prefontaine Classic.

Wanyonyi time replaced his world lead and personal best of 1:43.20 posted with victory at the Xiamen Diamond League race on September 2 in China.

Just like in Xiamen, Wanyonyi, the world under-20 champion, chased down the world champion Marco Arop from Canada at the home straight to beat him with few metres to go.