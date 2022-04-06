Timothy Cheruiyot, Chespol big names at Prisons meet

World 1,500 metres champion Timothy Cheruiyot and two-time world under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Celliphine Chespol will highlight the Kenya Prisons Service Athletics Championships that begin Friday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Cheruiyot will compete in 800m while Chespol will be on parade in both steeplechase and the 1,500m races during the two-day event.

The two athletes will be using the competition to prepare for the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour to be held at the same venue on May 7.

Cheruiyot, who won silver in 1,500m at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and Chespol, the 2016 and 2018 World Athletics Under-20 Championships 3,000m steeplechase gold medallist, confirmed participation at Kenya Prisons headquarters in Nairobi.

At the same time, Commissioner General of Prisons John Warioba yesterday received over Sh1 million sponsorship from various firms including CIC Insurance, Mabati Rolling Mills, National Hospital Insurance Fund, Nairobi West and South Hospital, Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital and Isuzu East Africa. The function took place at Prisons headquarters.

“I’m ready for the championship. I intend to use the 800m race to refine my metric mile specialty,” Cheruiyot said.

“I did 800m and 5,000m during the Athletics Kenya Weekend Meeting in Kisumu last month and my body responded well.”

Cheruiyot said that his main goal this season is to defend his world title during the World Athletics Championships scheduled for July14 to 24 in Oregon, United States of America. He won the title during the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games 1,500m silver medallist wants to go one better during this year’s Games slated for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Cheruiyot bagged silver at the previous 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

But first things first. After the Kip Keino Classic, Cheruiyot will compete in the Doha Diamond League leg on May 13 and thereafter, Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, USA on May 28.

“It’s a very tight year with many competitions. Therefore, I will need to plan well with my management and coach Ben Ouma,” said the 26-year-old, who won the Doha Diamond League in 2021 and the Prefontaine legs in 2018 and 2019.

“I want to improve my personal best time of 3:28.28.”

For her part, Chespol said: “I have recovered fully from injuries.”

She will be looking to defend her Kip Keino Classic title before shifting focus to the Diamond League, World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Other athletes to watch are world under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter, who is also the Kip Keino Classic champion over the distance, and world marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich, who will run as a guest in women’s 10,000m.

Chepngétich will face former Africa 10,000m champion Alice Aprot and 2017 World Cross Country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait among others.

Kasait and Aprot will double up in 5,000m in the championships where Charles Mneria will defend men’s 10,000m title against Geoffrey Korir, John Mwangangi and Emmanuel Ngatuny.

NHIF donated Sh420,000, MRM gave Sh280,000 in addition to 300 pieces of umbrellas while Nairobi West and South Hospital/Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital Sh100,000 and 13 dart boards.