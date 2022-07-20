Team Kenya makes changes for Commonwealth Games

Hammer thrower Linda Oseso has been named the overall deputy Team Kenya captain upon inclusion in the athletics team for the Commonwealth Games starting Thursday next week in Birmingham, England.

The United States-based Oseso, who won the hammer throw during Kenyan trials for World Championships and Commonwealth Games last month, was initially not named in the team.

The four-time former national hammer throw champion is among eight athletes included in the athletics team bringing to a total 53 athletes, 32 men and 20 women, for the “Club” Games.

Also included in the team is the national hammer throw champion Lucy Omondi, who finished second during the trials and sprinter Millicent Ndoro, who was placed second in 200m at the trials.

Alexander Kiprotich will now partner with 2014 Commonwealth Games javelin champion Julius Yego with William Mbevi being brought in to double up in 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

Mbevi, a second place finisher at the trials and nationals, will team up with the national 400m hurdles champion and trials winner, Wiseman Were in the 400m hurdles.

Head coach Julius Kirwa said that William Rayan will take his place in the 400m team that has Emmanuel Korir and Boniface Mweresa, and is likely to double up in 4x400m.

Sprinter Hesbon Ochieng will link up with Africa and national 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala and Samuel Imeta in 100m. The trio will also form the core part of the 4x100m team.

Kirwa disclosed that the 2018 Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Abraham Kibiwott has been dropped from the team with the 2016 World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui, taking up his place.

Kirui will team up with World 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Conseslus Kipruto and the reigning World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Serem.

Chef de mission for Team Kenya for Commonwealth Games, John Ogolla and the chief executive officer, Humphrey Kayange are already in Birmingham ready to receive the team with the first batch of athletes set to leave on Friday.

Kenya is represented by 127 athletes in athletics, boxing, squash, hockey, badminton, 3 on 3 basketball, cycling, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, lawn bowls and para-cycling.

“We are ready for Birmingham. We have ensured that all athletes have their travel documents in place so as to allow them to concentrate on training and performance,” said National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general, Francis Mutuku.