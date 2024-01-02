Suspects in murder of Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Kiplagat arraigned in court

An Eldoret Court on Tuesday allowed the police to continue holding two suspects believed to have been involved in the murder of the Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat for 21 more days pending investigations.

Under the miscellaneous application filed by the investigating officer Police Constable Inyasio Mwaniki, the police pleaded with the court to allow them subject the crucial evidence gathered during the arrest of the two suspects to further analysis.

The two suspects David Ekhai Lokere and Peter Ushuru Khalumi were arrested on the eve of New Year barely 24 hours after committing the heinous act against the international athlete with one arrested in Uasin Gishu and the other in Trans Nzoia.

Under the application, the police said that the suspects were arrested in possession of the alleged murder weapon and blood stained clothes which needs to be subjected to further analysis including laboratory tests.

Also the investigating officer said they needed to counter check the number plate of the motorcycle which the suspects were allegedly using on that day with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“We need more time to conduct a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death and analyze the CCTV footage which is supposed to be taken to Cybercrime Unit for certification and production,” said the investigating officer.

He further said they needed more time to consult with the Ugandan Embassy in Nairobi regarding the status of the deceased who was a professional athlete representing the neighbouring country.

While making her ruling, the Eldoret Law Courts Principal Magistrate Kesse Cherono said that the general welfare of the public is disturbed and directed the suspects to be locked up at the Eldoret Central Police Station until January 24 when they will appear again before the court.

“My decision is pegged on article 243 to 245 of the constitution and I have also considered the provision of section 58 for the National Police Service act which provides the police the powers to arrest.

“After a careful consideration, the welfare of the public is disturbed by the death of the deceased in this matter and for the best interest of justice I allow the prosecution to allow holding the suspects for 21 days,” said Magistrate Cherono.

A source told the Nation that one suspect Peter Ekhai was tracked down and arrested in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County as he attempted to flee in the wee hours of the new year while his accomplice Peter Ushuru Khalumi was arrested in Langas in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The family of the deceased lauded the police for the quick arrest of the suspects after the murder saying that they will comfortably start burial preparations.

“The police have done a commendable job by swiftly arresting the suspects and we are going to start planning the burial arrangements,” said the elder brother Vincent Kibet Chemweno.

Kiplagat who is a six-time Uganda champion in the 3,000m steeplechase hails from Marakwet East in Elgeyo Marakwet County. He has been training in Eldoret and its environ before heading to Uganda to take part in various competitions.

He has represented Uganda on various events including the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India where he finished fourth missing the podium narrowly, the 2011 World Championships Daegu, South Korea where he finished in 10th position and the 2012 Olympic Games in London, United Kingdom where he reached semi-finals.

He also bagged a bronze medal at the Africa Championships in Porto Novo in Benin in 2012 before finishing in the heats at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China, the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.