Star-studded NTV commentary team set to dazzle Eldoret watch party

If you are in Eldoret on Sunday and want to be as close to the London Marathon action as possible, then worry not, someone has got you covered.

Nation Media Group’s NTV in conjunction with the Uasin Gishu County government will stage a watch party at the junction of Uganda Road-Iten Road where giant screen will beam the battle on the streets of London live and direct to the home of distance running.

NTV will also have a commentary team on site in Eldoret to analyse the race and interpret the tactics to viewers. And that panel is heavy with stars.

Former London Marathon winner Felix Limo, who in fact competed in that race in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 will be the more recognizable name in the commentary team.

So to will be the women only marathon record holder Mary Keitany, who also holds the London Marathon course record. Imagine getting the views of a woman who will feel every effort of the race in London could lower her time of 2:17:01 set in 2017.

The panel will also have up and coming marathoner, Kenya-born Romanian Joan Chelimo who raced in London last year, finishing fifth.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said sports was one of the key pillars of their “Nguzo Kumi” blueprint.

He said sports was not only a source of entertainment and recreation, but it’s a powerful tool for nurturing talents and giving youth opportunities in life.

“The London Marathon is a prime example of how sports can bring people together and inspire us to reach our full potential. As we showcase this event on our giant screens, we are keen to note that sport is an enabler and I’m committed to investing in it for the betterment of our youth and our county as a whole,” he said.