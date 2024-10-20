Season-opener springs surprises as newcomers shine in Machakos

Newcomers Maureen Chepkoech from Kaptagat in Uasin Gishu County, and Elgeyo Marakwet’s Asbel Kiprop Kiprono had every reason to smile after reaping cash windfall from two athletics meetings in Machakos County over two days.

Chepkoech, 20 and Kiprono, 22, beat their respective fields to triumph in the first leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships at Machakos Teachers Training College yesterday.

Each of them pocketed Sh50,000 for their exploits just a day after they had won 10,000 metres races in a track competition dubbed ‘BingwaFest Athletics Meeting’ at the same venue to go home Sh300,000 richer each.

From Machakos, the AK cross country series heads to Kapsokwony in Bungoma County on October 26, before heading to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet on November 2, and later to Bomet in Kericho County on November 30.

From Bomet, the series will go to Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County on December 14.

‘BingwaFest Athletics series’ is sponsored by Betika, who have four more events to be staged in Nairobi, Mombasa, Meru and Eldoret, followed by the grand finale in Nairobi.

Chepkoech, who graduated to the senior ranks early this year, clocked 36 minutes and 22.90 seconds to upstage, among others, defending champion Sandra Chebet in women’s 10km race at the cross country event.

Chebet and Chepkoech treated fans to a two-horse contest for the better part of the 10km race that attracted 91 contestants. Chepkoech then engaged a higher gear to win, followed by road running specialist Christine Njoki from Iten in 36:32.20

Esther Chemtai timed 37:17.7 for third place, as Chebet came fourth in 37:38.0.

“I came prepared well since I have been training for two months. The cash award is good. I will use it to help my parents offset part of the school fees for some of my siblings,” Chepkoech, whose parents John and Susan Cherogoi stay in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said.

Chepkoech, the third born in a family of three boys and three girls, finished 13th in senior women's race at Sirikwa Classic Cross Country this year. She ran the same race in the junior category last year.

“So far so good. However, there's a lot to work on, both on endurance and as far as speed work is concerned for me ahead of the track season,” said Chepkoech.

She represented Kenya in 5,000m race at Africa Under-20 Championships in Zambia last year, finishing sixth.

Kiprono's dream of owning a piece of land is almost coming to fruition after he won the men’s 10km race in 32:11.2, relegating Francis Abang to second place in 32:14.7.

The two had engaged in a thrilling exchange of leads from the halfway point after dropping Victor Kipruto. Kipruto came third in 32:29.1.

“I thought I would suffer exhaustion after winning the Betika race on Friday but I felt strong. Abong looked strong with good endurance but I stayed with him and finally beat him on the kick,” said Kiprono, who is keen to represent Kenya at the Africa Cross Country Championships, and at the World Athletics Championships next year.

“I will use the money from BingwaFest and the cross country race to buy piece of land, no matter how small," Kiprono said. He will take his quest to Iten.

Silas Senchura from Kajiado won the men's under-20 8km in 25:27.20, beating Simon Magwa and Clinton Ng'etich to second and third places in 25:32.70 and 25:38.04 respectively.

Yvonne Jepchirchir ruled the roost in women's under-20 in 21:40.20 to brush aside Lonah Cherono to second place in 21:50.70 as Florence Chepkoech timed 21:57.71 for third place.