Safaricom, Tusker splash Sh15m for Paralympics team

Safaricom PLC and East African Breweries Limited (EABL) have forked out Sh15 million sponsorship for Team Kenya for the Paris Paralympic Games starting August 28 to September in the French capital.

Safaricom PLC Business and Development Officer, Michael Mutiga handed over a sponsorship cheque of Sh 10 million to Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) vice president Bhaveet Chudasama at a colourful ceremony at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on Tuesday night.

Safaricom sponsorship includes Sh5m in cash support and a similar amount of in-kind support as Mutiga underscored their unwavering commitment to empowering and supporting Kenyan athletes.

Yesterday, at the EABL headquarters, Ruaraka, Nairobi, EABL Managing Director, Mark Ocitti handed over Sh5m sponsorship to Chudasama.

Before the cheque presentation, Safaricom conducted financial literacy and media training for the athletes, ensuring they were well-prepared on and off the field as they went on to treat the team to a send-off dinner.

Additionally, the athletes received airtime for data and connectivity ensuring that the athletes are well-connected and proudly represent Kenya in Paris.

Mutiga highlighted the company’s dedication to fostering sports excellence in Kenya and urged the athletes to put their best foot forward.

“We are thrilled to support the Kenya Paralympics Team as they embark on their journey to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

"We believe in the power of sports to inspire, unite, and transform communities,” said Mutiga. “Our commitment to supporting sports in Kenya extends beyond just financial contributions; we aim to empower athletes with the skills and resources they need to excel both on and off the

Mutiga noted the journey of our Paralympics team is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and spirit of our athletes.

Chudasama commended Safaricom for their gesture saying that it will go a long way in eliciting good performance from the athletes as well as ensuring that the athletes will spend money from the Paralympics wisely.

“Safaricom has been one of our key partners for years with their support extending not only to the Paralympics but also to other significant local and international races in the country, where they actively contribute to nurturing young talent,” said Chudasama.

Besides the cash sponsorship, EABL, through its flagship brand Tusker, presented the Paralympic team with an official travel kit, crafted locally.

“This kit symbolises the nation's support and showcases the talent and craftsmanship of our people,” said Ocitti, adding the Team Kenya para athletes exemplify the very best of our nation.

“We are honoured to partner with these extraordinary individuals who embody the true spirit of Kenya. Their dedication and perseverance inspire us all,” said Ocitti, who told the athletes that they believe in their potential to achieve greatness on the world stage.

“With the support of partners like Tusker, we can achieve great things at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and inspire future generations of Paralympic athletes,” said Chudasama.

Kenya will be represented by a team of 14 para-athletes and seven guides, competing across five disciplines; athletics, rowing, taekwondo, powerlifting, and cycling.