Kipruto wins Police 10,000m title

The usual suspects among them Rhonex Kipruto (10,000m), Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase) and Mercy Cherono (5,000m) dominated their races on Day 1 of the 10th National Police Service Track and Field Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

World 10,000 metres bronze medalist Kipruto bagged the title in 28 minutes, 38.7 seconds, almost 22 seconds ahead of his closest challenger Joseph Kiptum who clocked 29:00.6 as Edward Bett sealed the podium in 29:01.2.

“The race was good. There is a long season ahead. I don’t want to compete in many road races, so that I can prepare well for the World Athletics Championships. I know the National Championships (April 28-30) and the National Trials for World Championships/Commonwealth Games (June 24-25) will not be easy. I’m going to work on my speed to get back in shape like I was in 2019 when I won the bronze medal at the World Championships in Qatar,” said Kipruto.

The 22-year-old, who placed ninth in the 24-lap race during the Tokyo Olympic Games, noted that Kenya will need to work more on their teamwork in order to stand a chance of bagging gold medal in 10,000m at the World Championships. Kenya last won 10,000m gold at the 2001 World Championships in Edmonton, Canada through Charles Kamathi.

Africa and World champion Chepkoech was unmatched in her favourite 3,000m steeplechase, clinching the Police title in 9:28:34.

Anti-Stock Theft Unit’s Chepkoech, 30, who holds the world record of 8:44.32 set three years ago, finished ahead of Virginia Nyambura (9:53.31) and Purity Cherotich (10:06.27) both from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Cherono, 30, who last ran at the 10K FACSA Castello in Spain where she finished third on February 27, won her race in 15:20.12 followed by Beatrice Chebet (15:33.15) and Caroline Nyaga (15:44.14).

“I used this race as part of my training for major upcoming competitions such as the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and African Championships. The weather kept changing every minute from being windy, sunny, cloudy, but I’m glad to have won the race. I hope to get the chance to represent the country at upcoming major championships and prove myself,” said the 2013 5,000m world silver medalist.

Athletes set to light up Kasarani Stadium on Friday include 2017 World 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi, World Indoor 1,500 bronze medalist Abel Kipsang, reigning 800m Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and new Kenya Police Training College Kiganjo recruit, World Under-10 10,000 metres walk race champion Heristone Wanyonyi, among others.

Selected final results

10,000m men

1.Rhonex Kipruto (BPU) 28:38.7

2.Joseph Kiptum (North Eastern) 29:00.6

3.Edward Bett (RDU) 29:01.2

Pole Vault men