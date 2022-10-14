Peres Jepchirchir withdraws from New York Marathon

Olympics marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has withdrawn from New York Marathon which is scheduled for on November 6.

Jepchirchir, the only athlete – male or female – to have won the Olympic, TCS New York City and Boston marathons, has withdrawn due to an injury.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Jepchirchir - who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County - said that after consultations with her doctor and management, she has decided to withdraw from the race because she has not prepared adequately.

“I was on course with my training but I picked a muscle injury which came with a lot of pain and I couldn’t even seat well," said Jepchirchir.

"I went to the hospital and I have been on the recovery path. The muscle is still painful that's why I decided to withdraw from the race because my programme was interrupted,” said Jepchirchir.

“After competing and winning in Boston, I took a break and started my preparations towards the next event but I picked a hip injury forcing me to withdraw from the World Championships. I started training again for the New York Marathon but again I can’t compete,” she added.

Last year, Jepchirchir clocked 2:27:20 for gold in Sapporo during the Tokyo Olympics ahead of her compatriot the world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Jepchirchir then won the New York City Marathon where she missed Margaret Okayo's course record by eight seconds. She timed 2:22:39 in New York.

This year, she started her season well with a win at the Boston Marathon in April where she clocked 2:21:01.

Jepchirchir’s withdrawal has left former Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, Viola Jeptoo who was second last year and debutant Hellen Obiri to battle it out for the title.

Kenyan-born American athlete Elkanah Kibet, who finished fourth in the New York City Marathon last year, has also withdrawn.

Kibet, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, has received orders to report overseas and will be unable to travel to New York for the race.