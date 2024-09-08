Paris pays short tribute to fallen Uganda marathoner Cheptegei

Paris

A picture of Rebecca Cheptegei appeared on a giant screen after the Paralympics marathon events on Sunday in a tribute to the Ugandan runner who died on Thursday, four days after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya.

Spectators applauded as the face of Cheptegei, who took part in the Paris Olympics marathon, was shown on the Esplanade des Invalides.

Cheptegei died in the latest attack on a female athlete in the country.

Cheptegei, 33, suffered burns to more than 75% of her body in Sunday's attack, Kenyan and Ugandan media reported.

She is the third prominent sportswoman to be killed in Kenya since October 2021.