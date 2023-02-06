Omanyala ready to break national 60m record, again

After equaling his national record in 60 metres indoor at the Elite Indoor Track Miramas meeting in France , Commonwealth 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala takes his hunt to Mondeville Meeting on Wednesday.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa also looks to start her maiden indoor appearance on a high at Orlen Copernicus Cup on Wednesday at Arena, Toruń Poland.

Omanyala, the Africa 100m champion, clocked 6.60 seconds to finish behind Arthur Cisse from Cote dïvore, who won the first final in 6.57sec as Ertan Özkan of Turkey settled third in 6.68sec.

Omanyala, who set a new 60m national record of 6.60 sec at Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor on February 12, last year, in France, had won the fourth heat in 6.66 at the Bronze Tour of the Elite Indoor Track Miramas meeting held at Stadium Miramas Métropole.

“It was a great race. I achieved my target of running under 6.63. My target for this indoor season is to run 6.5,” said Omanyala.

“The reason I’m doing 60m races is to have a good 60m in the 100m and sharpen the block starts,” he added.

Kenya’s Collins Omae finished third in the second 400m final in 48.00, losing the battle to Portuguese duo of João Coelho (46.96) and Ricardo Dos Santos (47.30) respectively.

Wiseman Were (47.99) and Elkanah Kiprotich (50.13) finished third and fifth in the men's third 400m final, won by Robert Parge from Romania in 47.53.

Kenyans Josephine Chelagat (4:11.80) and Vivian Chebet (4:14.35) came second and third in women’s 1,500m won by Italian Ludovica Cavalli in 4:09.80.

From the Orlen Copernicus Cup, Moraa, the world 800m bronze medallist, will head to France for the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais on February 15 at Arena Stade Couvert, Liévin.