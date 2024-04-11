Omanyala, Moraa eye fast times at Kip Keino Classic,

Defending champions Ferdinand Omanyala (100 metres) and Mary Moraa (800m) expect fast times during this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic scheduled for April 20 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The duo rallied Kenyans to grace the championship that returns to the 30,000-seater for the first time since the inaugural edition in October 2020.

They were speaking during the launch of this year’s Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.

“This is a fast track and I am excited to compete at the fifth edition of the Kip Keino Classic," said Omanyala, the Africa and Commonwealth Games 100m champion.

”While I am well prepared I really don’t know what to expect but let the fans prepare a good race,” said Omanyala, who will be competing for the third time at the Kip Keino Classic, having missed the first edition in 2020.

“My mind is working on how I am feeling, how the atmosphere will be and I am sure it will be great. You know I love crowds, I love the hype and I work well with the crowd cheering,” explained Omanyala.

Omanyala, who has been separated from world 100m silver medallist Letsile Tebogo from Botswana, said that he doesn’t look at who he is competing against but the time and the finish line. Tebogo will compete in the 200m race.

“We are not training to challenge people but run in our own channel,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala, the 100m Africa record holder, will take on training mate Ivorian Arthur Cisse, the 2020 Olympic and world 200m silver medallist Kenny Bednarek and compatriot Mark Otieno.

Also in the race are Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi and Britain’s Jeremiah Azu.

Omanyala retained his Kip Keino Classic title last year, cracking 9.84 seconds, improving his time of 9.85 from 2022.

But it’s his Kip Keino’s debut in 2021 that Omanyala ran the best race of his career despite losing the battle to American Trayvon Bromell by 0.1 second.

Omanyala broke the 100m record for the first time, clocking 9.77 to finish second as Bromell won in career best 9.76. It placed Omanyal as the eighth fastest man in the history of 100m.

Moraa, the 2021 and 2023 champion, recaptured the crown last year in a new championship record time of 1:58.83.

“Be ready not just for anything but something nice. Let everyone come to the stadium since entry is absolutely free,“ said Moraa, who is keen on lowering her personal best of 1:56.03 with a sub 1:56 performance at the Kip Keino Classic.

Moraa, the world and Commonwealth Games 800m champion, said that she wants to enter Paris for the Summer Olympics Games with a new career best time.

“I ran personal best on my way to winning the world title in Hungary and improving it before the Paris Olympics will be a good thing to do,” said Moraa.