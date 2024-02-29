Omanyala leads Kenyan charge at World Indoor Championships

Kenya could strike its first medal Friday evening when the World Athletics Indoor Championships get underway at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Many hope that Team Kenya captain Ferdinand Omanyala will produce a medal in the men’s 60 metres, a field that is teeming with some of the world’s finest sprinters.

Omanyala, 28, reached the semi-finals at the 2022 world indoor where Italian Marcell Jacobs beat Christian Coleman of the USA in a photo-finish as they both clocked 6.41 with Marvin Bracy (USA) settling for bronze in 6.44.

The 60m heats go down at 4.10pm followed by the semi-finals and final at 10.45pm and 12.45am respectively.

Kenya is seeking its first victory at the world indoors since Caleb Mwangangi exploits in 3,000m during the World Athletics Indoor Championships held in 2014 in Sopot, Poland.

This year’s championships has drawn 651 entries comprising 331 women and 320 men. A total of 18 gold medallists from the last edition of the championships will be in action in Glasgow, vying to earn another global title.

Kenya managed two medals from the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia, a silver in 800m by Noah Kibet and bronze in 1,500m by Abel KIpsang.

Omanyala is brimming with confidence as he takes the blocks, having picked up some good speed ahead of the event. The Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion took 0.03 off his own national 60m record in clocking 6.51 to win at Meeting de Paris February 11.

Omanyala started his indoor campaign with victory at Elite Indoor Track Miramas Meeting on February 2 with a national record win in 6.52 before shaving off 0.01 in Paris.

“I don’t want to make any predictions since my focus is on handling each event as it comes,” says Omanyala. “I have absolutely no expectations but my target is to execute well and I am looking forward to it.”

Omanyala faces a fine field that has Noah Lyles, who is thirsting for an indoor title after winning the outdoor world 100m and 200m titles and Coleman, who is out to recapture the title he won in 2018 Birmingham after settling for silver in 2022 Serbia.

Also in the field is the 22-year-old Jamaican Ackeem Blake.

The 26-year-old Lyles tops this year’s world list with a personal best of 6.43 at USA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on February 17, beating Coleman by 0.01.

Coleman ran the world record of 6.34 at Albuquerque six years ago and the reunion with Lyles coupled with Omanyala and Blake makes it a sumptuous recipe.

Blake has a personal best of 6.42 and clocked 6.45 in finishing just 0.01 behind Lyles in Boston to place himself third in this year’s world list.

Japan’s Shuhei Tada, who has clocked a personal best of 6.53 this season, plus Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi and Britain’s Jeremiah Azu are also in the mix.

Kibet returns, hoping for better tidings in 800m heats at 3.22pm on Friday where he will partner with Collins Kipruto but the first Kenyans on track are Vivian Chebet and Naomi in women’s 800m race at 2.40pm. The semi-finals are due for Saturday.

World under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir and Vincent Kibet will also be in action at 11.10pm on Friday.

Team

60m- Ferdinand Omanyala

800m- Noah Kibet, Collins Kipruto(men), Vivian Chebet, Naomi Korir (women)

1,500m- Reynold Kipkorir Vincent Kibet

3,000m- Teresiah Muthoni Gateri, Beatrice Chepkoech