No field events at World Championships, Commonwealth trials

There will be no field events during the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This is because none of the athletes in the field events has met the qualifying times for the World Championships

Moreover, there will be selected sprints events on the cards during the two-day trials; men and women’s 100m, 200m and 400m, and men’s 400m hurdles.

The invites-only event will see straight finals with the competition program starting on Friday at 1.10pm with the men's 5,000m final.

The women and men’s 100m finals will be the showstopper on Saturday at 2.30pm and 2.40pm respectively.

Athletics Kenya director for competitions Paul Mutwii disclosed that the selection criteria for the two events will be unveiled on Wednesday at a press conference at Riadha House.

World Athletics Championships will take place from July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States followed by the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, UK.

Mutwii disclosed that the invitations were based on several factors including the fulfillment of World Athletics anti-doping requirements and competition qualifying standards.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has given Athletics Kenya 45 slots for the Commonwealth Games that have open qualification.

While athletes competing at the “Club” Games are required to have undergone at least one doping test, those hoping to compete for Kenya at the world event must have undergone three out-of-competition tests 10 months to the event.

One of the three tests must be for the blood. The only sprinters that have met the World Athletics qualifying standards are Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala and Moitalel Mpoke in 400m hurdles.

Athletics Kenya has invited 175 athletes, some who will double up in 100m and 200m, 5,000m and 10,000m at the trials.

However, World Athletics has always given continental champions wildcards to the world event in case a continent fails to produce a qualifier in a certain discipline.

Program

Friday

11.30am- Assembly and briefing of officials

11.30pm- 5,000m (men)

1.40pm- 200m (women)

1.55pm- 200m (men)

2.10pm- 1,500m (women)

2.25pm- 10,000m (women)

3.10pm- 3,000m steeplechase (men)

3.30pm -800m (women)

3.45pm- 400m (men)

Saturday