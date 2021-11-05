New York City Marathon Notebook - Day 2

Weed World Candies

The ubiquitous merchandising trucks branded “Weed World Candies” are a welcoming sight in New York.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Curious international media were taken aback as they couldn’t decipher what Kandie, who makes his full marathon debut tomorrow, was saying.

Fake weed has tourists “high” on nothing

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.