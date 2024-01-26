Namwamba reveals Kenya's plan to reclaim steeplechase glory in Paris

Kenya will have to change its usual ways of training especially in steeplechase if they dream to recapture the world and Olympic titles they lost to Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba warned that the world is working hard to completely annihilate Kenya in steeplechase that had been the country’s preserve for decades.

Even as Miramas, France prepares to host Team Kenya to acclimatise ahead of the Paris Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 this year in the French capital, Namwamba said the country must have a proper strategy.

Namwamba said that Kenya had stamped its authority, winning all the steeplechase titles since the 1984 Los Angeles Games before it lost its grip when El Bakkali struck at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games in Japan.

However, Namwamba said all is not lost as the ministry in conjunction with Athletics Kenya (AK) are in the process of formulating a road map that will see Kenya reclaim its steeplechase lost glory.

The CS said that he has asked AK to bring all the athletes, who compete in steeplechase in a camp so that they can train together and perhaps come up with a winning formula.

“This will be a specialised training that will be funded by the government to make sure we reclaim what we lost,” said Namwamba, adding that more investments will be channeled in the race owing to change in technology.

Namwamba was addressing athletes in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet on Friday where he hosted them for breakfast.

“I have learnt today that steeplechase is a group event and training together is critical. We are going to sort the issue before the team assembles,” said Namwamba, adding that despite the shift, Kenya has continued to show the world that it is an athletics powerhouse.

“We are not taking Kenya’s success for granted and we want to support the athletes," said Nawamba, pointing out that the government funded the junior camps to a tune of Sh190 million.

Despite Kenyans putting hopes on fresh blood there was no reprieve in last year’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary where they managed to settle for a bronze in Abraham Kibiwott with El Bakkali retaining the title.

He also paid tribute to Beatrice Chebet (5km), Agnes Jebet Ngetich (10km) and Reynold Kipkorir (One Mile) for their world reword breaking feats.

The French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet said that his country is not only ready to host Kenya but the rest of the world for the Olympics.

“As we get ready to host Team Kenya in Miramas, it’s our hope that they will perform well in all the disciplines that they will participate in especially athletics,” said Suquet, who graced the opening of KipRun 42 House athletics camp in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet on Friday.

He also said that KipRun 42 House athletics camp will be open for athletes for training from across the world.

KipRun is derived from the need to keep running while 42 symbolises the number of kilometres in the marathon race.

Antony Dulieu, the KipRun Brand leader, said that the camp that was initiated two years ago is to develop athletes and their support system.

“The idea is to have our athletes comfortable and make sure they concentrate on running,” said Dulieu.