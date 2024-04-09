Moraa eyes new Personal Best at Kip Keino Classic

World 800 metres champion Mary Moraa is ready to defend her two-lap race title at the Absa Kip Keino Classic April 20 this year.

And her coach Alex Sang said that his athlete will take shot at sub 1:56 in view of improving her personal best of 1:56.3 set when winning the World title last year in Budapest, Hungary.

Moraa will be using the Kip Keino Classic, the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event, as a build up towards her debut at the Doha Diamond League on May 10 at the United Arab Emirates capital.

Moraa said that from Doha she will attempt to break the 600m world record at the USAF Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 19 in the United States of America.

South Africa's Caster Semenya holds the 600m World record of 1:21.77 set in Berlin on August 27, 2017.

Moraa has also set her sights on the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League on May 25 before planning for her next race ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Moraa, who is fresh from participating at the African Games and national trials for the World Athletics Relay Championships said that the events have helped her refine for the season.

Moraa won the 400m at the national trials on her way to winning the African Games 4x400m mixed relays bronze on March 19 and 400m gold the following day.

The victory in 400m came 37 years since legendary Tekla Chemabwai won at the first in 1973 Lagos and Francisca Chepkurui in 1987 Nairobi.

"I am ready for my speciality as I focus firmly and fully on Paris Olympic Games. My speed is now okay with the 400m races having helped me achieve my goals," said Moraa.

Moraa is glad to be returning to Doha for the first time since the 2019 World Championships where she competed in 400m, reaching the semi-finals.

"I have been doing good in 700m and that gives me the confidence and hope as I start my 800m season officially at the Kip Keino Classic," said Moraa.

Moraa clocked 1:58.83 to win her second Kip Keino Classic last year, having won the first time in 2021 but finished second in 2022.

"It will be a good thing going into Paris with a personal best in 800m and a world record in 600m," said Sang, adding that such performances will heighten the urge to attempt the 800m world record time of 1:53.28 held by Jarmila Kratochivilova of Czech Republic from 1983 in Munich, Germany.