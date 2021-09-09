Mboma, Masilingi, Ta Lou to clash at Kip Keino Classic

Christine Mboma

Namibia's Christine Mboma celebrates after taking silver in the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Luis Acosta | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ta Lou, who settled fourth in 100m and fifth in 200m at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and Mboma will bring their battle to Nairobi after their meeting in women’s 200m final in Zurich
  • Kip Keino meeting director Barnaba Korir noted that it won’t be the first time Ta Lou, Mboma and Masilingi are touring Kenya
  • Ta Lou, the two-time Africa 200m champion,  last competed in Nairobi during the 2010 Africa Senior Championships where she reached the semi-finals in 100m while lost in the first round in 200m

World 100m bronze medallist Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Namibian teenagers Olympic 200m silver medallist Chrsitine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, will renew their rivalry in women’s 200m at the Kip Keino Classic on September 18 in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.