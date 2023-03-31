Makena wins 10,000m title at AK Mombasa meet

Sprinter-cum-distance runner Evangeline Makena turned on the cylinders to win women’s 10,000 metres during the fourth leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa on Friday.

Makena from Eastern braved the humid coastal weather to win in 36 minutes and 23.09 minutes, beating Nairobi’s Regina Wambui to second place in 37:57.01.

Ngong’s Jepkirui Naum clocked 41:23.09 to settle third as AK’s meeting made a return to the Coastal region for the first time in a decade.

“Interestingly, it was a good race considering that the region is low altitude hence not much straining,” said Makena, who has transitioned to distance running, having also finished 32nd during the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret last month.

“I want to polish more on my speed and endurance,” explained Makena who will be seeking a double on Saturday when she lines up for 5,000 metres final.

World mixed 2x2x400m relay silver medallist Naomi Korir from Central sealed a double when she cruised to victory in women’s 800m final in 2:07.05, brushing aside Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) Mercy Odongo to second place in 2:09.2.

Korir, the Africa 4x400m silver medallist, is fresh from winning the third leg held in Thika a fortnight ago.

KDF’s Meshack Letim ruled the roost in men’s 5,000m to win in 15:00.5, beating Nairobi’s John Kitetu to second place in 15:07.2 as Alex Kambale from the Democratic Republic of Congo, timed 15:08.5 for third.

Peninah Wangari from Kenya Prisons Service proved untouchable to put away the women's 1,500m title in 4:44.7 as she left compatriots Caroline Biwott and Millicent Nyabare pacing up for second and third places in 4:47.5 and 4:54.0 respectively.

Kenya Prisons’ duo Doreen Waka and Esther Mbagari won their respective women’s 100m semi-final to set up an explosive final on Saturday.

Waka timed 12.2 seconds to win the second semi-final, beating Nairobi’s Linda Kageha to second place in 12.4 as they both advanced to the final.

Mbagari was home and dry in 12.6 to claim the first semi, seeing off Nairobi’s Gladys Jepkemboi in 12.9 as they all made the final.

International Hesbon Ochieng from Prisons and Robinson Absalom Motende of KDF won their respective men’s 100m semi-finals with identical 10,7seconds to set up a mouth-watering final on Saturday.