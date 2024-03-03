Langat, Jepng'etich win Betika Kapsabet 15km road race

Upstarts Bernard Langat and Judith Jepng'etich were on Sunday crowned the winners of the Betika Kapsabet 15km Road Race in Nandi County.

Langat, who trains in Keringet, Nakuru County ran a brilliant race from behind, before increasing the pace in the last two kilometres to win in 44:13.7 ahead of Kiprotich Langat who timed 44:26.9 while Felix Kirui sealed the podium positions in 44:29.8.

“I have never competed in a 15km race but I believe the training that I have been doing led to my good performance today. I’m so glad to have emerged a winner today and that gives me more reasons to continue working hard,” said Langat.

Kiprotich, who came in second place said that the race was tough but he enjoyed the course.

“Athletes started surging forward and I lost hope at about 8km but my body reacted well. I started closing the gap until I managed to finish in second position. It is not easy to compete in Kenya because everyone is good and talented and if you finish in the top 10, that means your training is good,” said Kiprotich.

In the women's category, Jepng'etich ran a lone race in the second half. Jepng'etich, who has been training in Nyahururu County and recently changed her base to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet said that she had never participated in a 15km road race and didn't expect to win.

“It was a tough one because I normally compete in the 5,000m race and today I wanted to gauge my performance. I had to put extra effort to win the race and I know it will open new avenues for me after winning,” said Jepng'etich who is preparing to debut in the half marathon this year.

The winners received Sh250,000, while second and third place finishers pocketed Sh150,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.

The fourth and fifth place finishers went home with Sh50,000 and Sh40,000 respectively while the sixth to tenth place finishers in both the men's and women's categories got Sh20,000.

Betika Managing Director Mutua Mutava, said that they will continue supporting upcoming athletes through such races which give them a chance to showcase their talent.

“We want to give the younger generations more opportunities to try their luck because this is where they will be able to be identified and get chances to compete in various events across the globe. We have seen new champions today and that is what we want to invest in across the country,” said Mutava.

Selected results

Men

1.Bernard Langat 44;13.7

2.Kiprotich Langat 44:26.9

3.Felix Kirui 44:29.8

4.Brian Kibor 44:33.1

5.Aron Ronzer 44:37.2

Women

1.Judy Jepng'etich 50:45.1

2.Janeth Jepkosgei 51:02.0

3.Joan Jepkosgei 51:24.7

4.Millicent Kemboi 51:33.6