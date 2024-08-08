Kipyegon sets up Gudaf clash in 1,500m final

Double Olympic 1,500m Faith Kipyegon and Susan Ejore of Kenya Thursday earned spots to the finals of the four lap race at the Stade de France.

Kipyegon, who was competing in the first heat, hanged on in the leading pack before surging forward and took control of the pace leading all the way to the tape crossing in 3:58.64, ahead of USA’s Georgia Bell who clocked 3:59.49 while her compatriot Elle St. Pierre was third in 3:59.74.

Nelly Chepchirchir of Kenya leads the pack during the semi-final of the Women's 1500m at the - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 08, 2024.

Photo credit: Stephanie Lecocq | Reuters

Another Kenyan Nelly Chepchirchir, who was also in the first heat, finished a distant 11th after clocking 4:03.24.

The US-based Ejore running in heat two finished in fifth position after clocking a personal best of 3:56.57 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, who clocked 3:55.10 with Australia’s Jessica Hull coming in second timing 3:55.40 while USA’s Nikki Hiltz was third in 3:56.17.

hird place Nikki Hiltz of United States, Susan Lokayo Ejore of Kenya and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia react after the Women's 1500m Semi-Final at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 08, 2024.



Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | Reuters

Kipyegon, who bagged silver in the 5,000m won by compatriot Beatrice Chebet, on Monday, is seeking to become the first woman to win three Olympic golds in the same track event after her exploits in 2016 and 2020.