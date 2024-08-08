Kipyegon sets up Gudaf clash in 1,500m final
What you need to know:
- Kipyegon will be looking for a third gold medal after her exploits in 2016 and 2020. Her biggest threat in Saturday's final is likely to come from Ethiopian duo Gudaf Tsegay, the world 10,000m champion, and world 1,500m silver medallist Diribe Welteji
Double Olympic 1,500m Faith Kipyegon and Susan Ejore of Kenya Thursday earned spots to the finals of the four lap race at the Stade de France.
Kipyegon, who was competing in the first heat, hanged on in the leading pack before surging forward and took control of the pace leading all the way to the tape crossing in 3:58.64, ahead of USA’s Georgia Bell who clocked 3:59.49 while her compatriot Elle St. Pierre was third in 3:59.74.
Another Kenyan Nelly Chepchirchir, who was also in the first heat, finished a distant 11th after clocking 4:03.24.
The US-based Ejore running in heat two finished in fifth position after clocking a personal best of 3:56.57 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, who clocked 3:55.10 with Australia’s Jessica Hull coming in second timing 3:55.40 while USA’s Nikki Hiltz was third in 3:56.17.
Kipyegon, who bagged silver in the 5,000m won by compatriot Beatrice Chebet, on Monday, is seeking to become the first woman to win three Olympic golds in the same track event after her exploits in 2016 and 2020.
Her biggest threat in Saturday's final is likely to come from Ethiopian duo Gudaf Tsegay, the world 10,000m champion, and world 1,500m silver medallist Diribe Welteji