Kipyegon, Chepkoech go for glory at Prefontaine Classic

Two-time Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon will be out to fine-tune her preparations for the World Championships when she lines up for the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon in USA on Saturday.

The Prefontaine Classic will provide the athletes with a perfect opportunity to race on the venue for the World Championships slated for July 15-24 in the same venue.

Kipyegon, who trains in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County, will be keen to win her first 1500m race in the Diamond League this season, after finishing second in the 3000m in the season-opening Doha leg behind Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba.

“The season has started well and I’m happy so far but my target is just to do well during the Diamond League races which will sharpen me ahead of the World Championships in July,” said Kipyegon, who has a 1500m personal best of 3:51.07.

Ethiopians Gudaf Tsegay (3:54.01), Tigist Ketema (4:00.91), Freweyni Hailu (3:56.28), USA’s Corry Ann Mcgee (4:00.67), Australia’s Jessica Hull (3:58.81) are also part of the startlist in Oregon.

The women's 3,000m steeplechase race will see world champion Beatrice Chepkoech return to action after months out.

Chepkoech, who trains in Kericho, is seeking to defend her title in the World Championships after finishing seventh in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sh said she ran with an injury in the race.

In Doha, Chepkoech featured in the flat 3,000m race where she finished 12th.

Uganda's Olympic champion Peruth Jemutai (9:01:45), Kenyans Rosfline Chepng’etich (9:08.23) and Celliphine Chespol (8:58.78), Kenyan-born Kazakhstani Norah Jeruto (8:53.65), Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi (9:02.64), Ethiopia’s Workua Getachew (9:41.8) will be in the field.

Bethwell Birgen will be the sole Kenyan in the 5,000m race where Uganda’s World half Marathon champion Jacob Kiplimo (12:48.63), USA’s Paul Chelimo (12:57.55), Ethiopians Selemon Barega (12:43.02), Getnet Wale (12:53.28) and Berihu Aregawi (13:08.91) are favourites.