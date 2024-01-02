Kipsang survives another road accident, hints at marathon return

Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang and three of his family members survived a road accident on Monday at Kolol area of Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kipsang said the breaks of his Toyota Landcruiser failed, forcing him to employ lifesaving measures to avoid crushing onto oncoming vehicles.

"I swaved the vehicle on one side of the road and we are lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after the vehicle flipped upside down," said Kipsang, who was driving from Iten to his home in Muskut Village, Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kipsang, the 2012 Olympic Marathon bronze medallist, who was in the company of his wife and two sons, were declared out of danger at Iten Referral Hospital where they had been checked in after the afternoon accident.

"I want to assure everyone who is worried about our wellbeing that we are fine and back in Iten," said Kipsang, the 2012 and 2014 London Marathon champion. "Let them worry no more."

Kipsang, the 2013 Berlin Marathon champion said God has been gracious to once again give him another chance to life after he survived another accident in January 2020 in Eldoret town where he sustained a head injury.

"God is good all the time and that is his nature," said the 41-year-old 2014 New York City and 2017 Tokyo Marathon champion.

Kipsang evoked Jeremiah 29:11 that says: "For I know the plans I have for you."

Kipsang is back in training after his ban of four years for missed test and tampering elapsed last year.