Kipruto eyes glory on fast Valencia course

The 2022 Milano Marathon champion Titus Kipruto has set his eyes on the podium position when he lines up for the 43rd edition of Valencia Marathon on Sunday in Spain.

Just like any other competitor, Kipruto is optimistic that he will be able to impress in the race which has been voted as the third fastest in the world.

The course record is held by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum which he clocked last year of 2:01:53. He has since broke the world record after he ran 2:00:35 in Chicago Marathon Ina USA last October.

Kipruto who is heading to Spain for the third marathon this year, started the season with a fourth position at the Tokyo Marathon where he clocked 2:05:32.

The race earned hi a place at the World Championships marathon team that represented Kenya in Budapest, Hungary where he finished in eighth position.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Kipruto who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County under the Rosa Associati camp said that he has had good training after the World Championships and he is looking forward to a competitive race on Sunday.

“I have prepared well and I enjoyed my programme for the last three months after taking a short break. The race will be tight because I’m competing against some of the fastest athletes but I believe that would help me record my personal best,” said Kipruto.

Kipruto said that he managed to learn a few things during the world championships and he is looking forward to better his performance in an event that saw Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat bag victory after clocking 2:08:53 ahead of Israeli Maru Teferi who clocked 2:09:12 with Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase sealing the podium positions in 2:09:19.

“I didn’t have enough time to train for the World Championships because after Tokyo Marathon, I knew that I would run either in October or November but it caught me unawares and I was forced to rush my training programme,” said Kipruto.

He loves training in Kapsabet a high altitude area which extends to Nandi Hills and ideal for training especially at the tea plantations which supplies athletes with good quality air.

“Its always good to train in a place like Nandi Hills or Kapsabet before one goes for an assignment abroad because you are most likely to do well and I believe it shall translate to me when I run on Sunday,” he said.

He will be competing against his compatriots Kibiwott Kandie, Stephen Kiprop and Alexander Mutiso but the race will be spiced up by the inclusion of Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele and Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei who is debuting in the distance.

Athletes are using the race as part of qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris, France next year while others are looking forward to breaking the national records.