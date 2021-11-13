Kiprop, Jebitok triumph in Iten cross country races

Robert Kiprop

Robert Kiprop wins the Athletics Kenya Cross Country 10kilometres senior men’s race in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on November 13, 2021. Kiprop clocked 29:11:7.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kiprop, who trains in Iten, took advantage of the familiar surroundings to beat a competitive field after running from the front to cross the line in 29:11.7 ahead of Titus Mbishei who clocked 29:20.6 while Kelvin Kibiwott was third in 29:28.1.

Robert Kiprop and Edina Jebitok were on Saturday crowned champions during the Athletics Kenya Cross Country weekend meet in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County in the senior categories.

