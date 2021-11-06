Kiplagat, Borura win Machakos Cross Country races

Emmanuel Kiplagat and Esther Borura on Saturday won the senior 10 kilometres race titles during the first Athletics Kenya (AK) Weekend Cross Country meeting of the season held at Machakos People's Park in Machakos County.

Kiplagat, who is also the Africa under-18 3,000 metres champion, won the men’s race after crossing the finish line in 29 minutes. 40:07 seconds, Vincent Kipkurui was second in 29:42.2 and Frederick Domongole was third after clocking 30:08.0.

The soft-spoken Kiplagat, who trains in Torongo, Baringo County, said the win is a motivation for him to work even harder in the season.

Related Sleepless Bekele ready for New York Marathon debut Athletics

"The race was good, I enjoyed it although the weather was hot. I will be heading to Japan to take part in some races. I am looking forward to a good season," said Kiplagat.

His long-term plan is to represent Kenya during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games. The athlete said that he will start preparing immediately.

“My future plan is to represent Kenya at the Olympic Games in the 10,000m race.I have to start early preparations. Kenya has not won an Olympic gold medal in the men’s race during the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games and that needs to change," added Kiplagat.

Borura, who clocked 34:07.4, said that she did not expect to win the race because it was competitive. She was followed in second place by Caren Chebet (34:28.52) while Valentine Jepkoech was third in 34:47:47.

Borura said that she last competed during the 2017 East Africa School Games before joining the Kenya Defence Forces.

"I have been out of competition for a long time, and it's a good start. I was gauging myself, I'm happy with the results and the encouragement I received from senior athletes with whom I train with in Ngong, Kajiado County," said Borura.

In the men's 8km junior category, Gideon Rono sprinted to the finish line, winning in 23:29.6 ahead of Parken Gasha who timed 23:42.4 while Gideon Kipngetich was third in 23:48.4.

In the junior women’s 6km event, Janet Jepkoech emerged top after returning 20:50.6, Sharon Chepng'etich came second in 21:12. 5 with Yvonne Chepchirchir sealing the podium places in 21:20.7.

The next leg of the series will take place in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County next weekend, thereafter action moves to Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County on November 20 for the third weekend meet.