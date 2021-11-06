Kiplagat, Borura win Machakos Cross Country races

 Emmanuel Kiplagat (left) from Baringo County and Levy Kibet from Nandi County battle it out during the men's 5,000m race at the Athletics Kenya Central Rift Regional Under-20 trials at Eliud Kipchoge Training Camp in Kapsabet, Nandi County on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

  • Kiplagat, who is also the Africa under-18 3,000 metres champion, won the men’s race after crossing the finish line in 29 minutes. 40:07 seconds, Vincent Kipkurui was second in 29:42.2 and Frederick Domongole was third after clocking 30:08.0.
  • The soft-spoken Kiplagat, who trains in Torongo, Baringo County, said the win is a motivation for him to work even harder in the season.

Emmanuel Kiplagat and Esther Borura on Saturday won the senior 10 kilometres race titles during the first Athletics Kenya (AK) Weekend Cross Country meeting of the season held at Machakos People's Park in Machakos County.

