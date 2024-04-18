Kipchoge drops all marathon plans for Mission Paris Olympics

Former marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has shelved all other engagements to focus on his Olympic marathon title defence.

Kipchoge, who is eying history with a third consecutive title at the Paris Olympic Games, noted that negativity and tribalism are destroying the country but said sportsmen and women can help remedy the situation.

However, Kipchoge said his place isn’t guaranteed in the team, with four of his other colleagues equal to the task.

The provisional team has Tokyo Marathon champion Benson Kipruto, Tokyo Marathon runners-up Timothy Kiplagat, Berlin Marathon runners-up Vincent Kipkemoi and Prague Marathon winner Alexander Mutiso.

“I trust I will make it to the Olympics for my fifth appearance and that is why I want to put all my mind, my heart and my thoughts into preparations,” said Kipchoge, who wants to make history as the first man to three-peat the Olympic marathon gold. “That is why I won’t have any other engagements up until Paris.”

Kipchoge acknowledges that Kenyan athletes face stiff competition from other countries like Ethiopia, Uganda and the United States of America.

Kipchoge spoke during the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) celebrations to mark 100 days to the Paris Olympic Games on Wednesday at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

“There is competition everywhere with athletes from 106 countries set to compete. Everybody has an equal opportunity and is a champion in their own right. It will be suicidal to underrate anyone," said the 39-year-old Kipchoge.

“I always give my opponents maximum respect since this is a sport where everyone puts his best foot forward expecting victory," explained Kipchoge, adding that it’s at the Olympics where people from all races and cultures interact.

Kipchoge, the second Kenyan to win the Olympic Marathon title after the late Samuel Wanjiru in 2008 Beijing, said it is always a great honour to represent Kenya.

“You see, I can’t build roads and bridges hence this is the only way I can give back to our country and remain patriotic," said the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics marathon gold medallist.

Kipchoge said teamwork will deliver yet another victory for Kenya in Paris.

“It’s about working together and letting the strongest person take the day. We shall need to talk to each other during the race to know who still has the gas in his legs. It won’t be about coaches or management but Kenya as a country.”

"We must work as a team and make sure we return home with medals and love the sport more,” added Kipchoge.

As he embarks on what could perhaps be his last Olympic Games, Kipchoge wants to be remembered for making Kenya a running nation.

Kipchoge said he feels different from the man who won in 2016 Rio. “But I still train and remain hungry for more wins. I want to win more races to inspire more," said Kipchoge, likening himself to fine wine that matures with age.