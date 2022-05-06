Kip Keino Classic start time, events and where to watch
- Omanyala warned his rivals, Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs and Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley at the pre-event press conference that he is ready to protect his home stuff at any cost.
The race programme for the Kip Keino Classic which goes down on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani:
Programme
12:35pm Javelin Throw M
1:45pm Car Parade
2:00pm 10,000m M
2:20pm Hammer Throw W
2:38pm 400mH M
2:48pm 400mH W
2:57pm 400m M
3:06pm 400m W
3:17pm 5000m M
3:39pm 5000m W
3:45pm High Jump W
4:00pm Start of live broadcast
4:04pm 100m W
4:13pm 3000m SC M
4:24pm Hammer Throw M
4:31pm 800m W
4:42pm 200m M
4:50pm 1500m M
5:03pm 3000m SC W
5:22pm 200m W
5:31pm 800m M
5:42pm 1500m W
5:55pm 100m M
The races will be live on NTV.