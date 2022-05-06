Kip Keino Classic start time, events and where to watch

Kip Keino Classic

Olympics 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley speaks during the pre-race press conference on May 6, 2022 in Nairobi on the eve of Kip Keino Classic set for Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala warned his rivals, Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs and Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley at the pre-event press conference that he is ready to protect his home stuff at any cost.

The race programme for the Kip Keino Classic which goes down on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani:

Programme

12:35pm           Javelin Throw M

1:45pm             Car Parade

2:00pm             10,000m M

2:20pm             Hammer Throw W

2:38pm             400mH M

2:48pm             400mH W

2:57pm             400m M

3:06pm             400m W

3:17pm             5000m M

3:39pm             5000m W

3:45pm             High Jump W

4:00pm Start of live broadcast

4:04pm             100m W

4:13pm             3000m SC M

4:24pm             Hammer Throw M

4:31pm             800m W

4:42pm             200m M

4:50pm            1500m M

5:03pm             3000m SC W

5:22pm             200m W

5:31pm             800m M

5:42pm             1500m W

5:55pm             100m M

The races will be live on NTV.

