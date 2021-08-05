Keter, Lemama lead charge for U-20 1,500m crown

Vincent Keter

Vincent Keter win 1500m race at Moi international sports centre Kasarani on July 3,2021 during National trials for World under 20 Championships 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Youngsters determined to retain country’s dominance in race after Kenya won title in Finland.

Africa junior 1,500 metres champion Vincent Keter and Emmanuel Lemama are out to ensure Kenya retains the World Athletics Under 20 title during the August 17-22 championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. 

