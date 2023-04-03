Kenyans shine in road races

The 2015 World marathon bronze medalist Helah Kiprop made a majestic return to win in Paris on a weekend that Kenyan athletes reigned supreme in road races across the world.

Sharon Cherop, the 2011 World Marathon bronze medallist, also affirmed that age is just but a number after blowing away the field for victory in Milan on Sunday.

Sabastian Sawe orchestrated a Kenyan men's podium sweep at Berlin Half Marathon as Philemon Kiptoo Kipchumba cruised to victory at Xiamen Marathon China on Saturday.

Kipkorir Konga and Irine Kimais made it a Kenyan affair at Prague Half Marathon in Czech Republic on Saturday.

Veteran Alice Timbilili, 40, took away the Balwin Properties marathon title in South Africa where Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu won the Gqeberha 10km race with compatriot Fridah Ndinda finishing second in women’s race.

The 37-year-old Kiprop was in sublime form, clocking two hours, 23 minutes and 19 seconds, beating Ethiopians Atalel Anmut and Fikrte Wereta in a thrilling sprint finish in the French capital on Sunday.

Kiprop, who finished second at 2015 Tokyo Marathon before winning the race in 2016, staged a stunning comeback from almost two minutes behind the leading pack to beat Anmut in a photo-finish with the Ethiopian returning a similar time.

Wereta settled third in 2:23:22.

Fresh from winning silver at Atlanta Half Marathon in February in the United States, Kiprop ensured that Kenya retained the title that 2022 World marathon silver medallist Judith Korir won last year in a course record time of 2:19:48.

Ethiopia's Abeje Ayana, 20, won the men's race 2:07:15 seconds, beating compatriot and pre-race favourite Guye Adola by 20 seconds as Kenya's Josphat Boit finished third, five seconds off the pace.

Cherop, 30, the 2012 Boston Marathon winner, romped home in 2:26:13 in the Italian capital, beating Ethiopian Ethlemahu Sintayehu to second place in 2:26:30.

Eldoret City Marathon champion Emily Chebet Kipchumba came third in 2:28:08 as Ugandan Andrew Rotich Kwemoi won men’s race in 2:07:14, edging out Kenya’s Timothy Kipkorir Kattam to second place in 2:07:53.

Sawe timed 59:00 to win in Berlin, leaving Alex Kibet (59:11) and Bravin Kiprop (59:22,) pacing up for second and third places respectively, as Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan from Great Britain claimed the women’s top honours in 1:05:43.

Konga glided home in 59:43 in the Czech capital, beating Maxwell Rotich from Uganda to second place in 1:00.06, as Kenya’s Geoffrey Koech settled third in 1:00:11.

Kamais (1:06:00) led compatriot Janeth Chepng’etich (1:06:42) to a 1-2 finish, locking out Ftwa Zeray Bezabh (Ethiopia) to third place in 1:07:15.