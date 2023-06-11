Kenyans shine in Kigali International Peace Marathon

Kenyan athletes Sunday dominated the Kigali International Peace Marathon in Rwanda with the men taking the first 11 positions.

George Onyancha bagged victory timing 2:17:41 ahead of Silas Kiprotich, who clocked 2:18:11 with David Kipkorir settling for third place in 2:18:43.

John Mwangangi (2:18:49), Langat Kipkurui (2:19:29), Thomas Choge (2:19:46), Justus Kipkorir (2:19:12), James Cherutich (2:20:54), Felix Kipkorir (2:20:56) and Ken Kipleting (2:21:04) followed in that order .

In the women category, former Boston Marathon champion Sharon Cherop came in second position after clocking 2:36:06 behind Ethiopia’s Tsege Muhalabt who timed 2:35:17 while another Ethiopian Jemal Feyza sealed the podium in 2:47:13.

Cherop said that the race was tough was glad to have emerged second.

“I was using the race as part of build up training ahead of the new season which has already started,” said Cherop.

In the 21km race, Uganda's Kennedy Kipyeko won after timing 1:03:52 ahead of Kenya's John Mburu who clocked 1:03:54 while his compatriot Evans Kipkorir who clocked 1:04:12.

It was a Kenyan affair in the women category with Winfridah Moseti winning in 1:12:40 with Lilian Jepkemboi (1:13:36) and Susan Aramisi (1:14:33) finishing second and third respectively.

Elsewhere, reigning Madrid 10km road race champion Hillary Kipkoech and Naomi Jebet were on Saturday crowned winners of the third edition of the Moi Girls' Kapsowar Charity and Conservation 10km road race in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kipkoech crossed the line in 28:36.9 ahead of James Koech who clocked 28:36.9 while Mathew Kimeli was third in 28:41.5.

Kipkoech, who was second in the 10,000m at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) track championships, said that he was using the race as part of his training ahead of thenational championships that will be held next week at the Nyayo National Stadium.

"The hilly course is part of my build up because I would love to represent Kenya at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary and I have to impress both at the nationals and the trials," said Kipkoech.

In the women's category, Jebet edged out defending champion Purity Komen Chemutai and Catherine Reline for the title.

Jebet sprinted in the last 500m to win the title in 31:55 ahead of Reline, who clocked 32:09, while Komen came in third place in 32:33.