Kenyans impress in Africa Athletics Junior event

World cross country under-20 bronze medallist Pamela Kosgei Monday enriched Kenya’s medal haul with victory in the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase as Africa Athletics Under-19 and Under-20 Championships entered the third day in Ndola, Zambia.

Kosgei was declared the winner after two Ethiopian athletes, who had secured gold and silver, were disqualified for age cheating. Kosgei’s victory brought Kenya’s tally in the two categories to 14 medals; six gold, four silver and four bronze.

Kosgei is the younger sister of women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

They have three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in under-20 and three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in under-18.

Besides Kosgei, world cross country under-20 silver medalist Reynold Kipkorir added the continental under-1,500m title to his world under-20 1,500m crown, clocking three minutes and 33.65 seconds.

Kipkorir edged out Ethiopia’s Ashenafi Emana Gadisa to second place in 3:36.98 as compatriot Gilbert Kipngetich went for bronze in 3:37.40.

Dennis Mutuku orchestrated Kenya’s sweep of all the podium places in men’s under-20 10,000m, romping home in 30:00.10.

Amos Kipkurui followed Mutuku in 30:01.20 as national cross country under-20 champion Samuel Kibathi, who is also the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships under-20 winner, settled for bronze in 30:01.50.

Regional junior champion Irene Jepkemboi handed Kenya silver in women’s under-20 javelin throw with her distance of 47.28 metres, losing the battle to Tanzanian’s Mwanaamina Mkwayu, who won in 47.28m.

South Africa’s Merinda Cronje managed 40.10m to claim bronze. Regional 100m champion Isaac Omurwa wasn’t so lucky this time around as he finished a distant seventh in men’s under-20 100m in 10.71.

Nigeria’s Kayinsola Ismail Ajayi won the race in 10.51, beating Zambia’s Malambo Chongo and Mathew Van Rooyen of South Africa in 10.54 and 10.55 respectively.

Omurwa is Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala's younger brother. The 2021 World Athletics Under-20 4x400 metres bronze medallist Elkana Chemelil finished sixth in the men's under-20 400m final in 46.63.

Busang Collen Kebinatshipi from Botswana timed 44.91 to win the race, beating Zambia’s Thomson Mbewe to second place in 46.08 as Seshoka Kagoalso of Botswana went for bronze in 46.23.

Kenya’s women weren't so lucky in the under-20 1,500m final with Peninah Mutisya (4:42.93) and Deborah Chemutai (4:45.61 finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Ethiopia’s Wubrist Aschal Kassie won the race in 4:37.78.

In under-18, Kenya’s Nancy Cherop and Josphat Kipkirui handed Kenya victories in girls’ and boys’ under-18 1,500m finals.

Cherop easily won the girls under-1,500m crown in 4:10.73 as compatriot Janet Chepkemoi went for bronze in 4:27.00. Ethiopia’s Aselef Amare came in between to ruin the party at 4:20.50.

Kipkirui clocked 3:40.00 to win as Djibouti’s Samtieh Moktar Idriss edged out Kenya’s Brian Muange to silver medal in photo-finish with each returning 3:50.00.

Edmund Serem and Evans Kipkosgei staged a 1-2 feat in the boys under-18 2,000m steeplechase final, clocking 4:37.78 and 4:38.63 to lock out Mengistu Obsa Feyisa of Ethiopia in 4:39.10.