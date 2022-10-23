Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie wins Valencia Half Marathon 

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie Sunday won the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain.

Kandie crossed the finish line in 58:11 ahead of Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha who clocked 58:32, while another Kenyan Daniel Mateiko was third in 58:40.

Kandie surged forward at the 10km mark with four athletes in pursuit, but he further engaged another gear which the others couldn't keep up with and one by one they dropped off leaving Kandie to comfortably cruise to victory.

Related All eyes on Kandie in Valencia Half Marathon Athletics

Kibiwott missed his earlier personal best of 57:32 which was a world record time he set in 2020 before Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo lowered it by one second at the 2021 Lisbon Half Marathon.

Kennedy Kimutai (59:04), Sebastian Kimaru (59:23), Ronald Kiprotich (1:00:10) Isaac Kipkemboi (1:00:12), Edward Kimutai (1:00:14) and Weldon Kirui (1:00:28) were in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10 positions respectively.

In the women's category, Kenyans missed the podium positions with Kapsabet-based Margaret Chelimo finishing fourth in 1:06:50.

Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen won the race after timing 1:05:41 with Ethiopians Tsigie Gebreselama (1:05:46) and Hawi Feysa Gejia (1:06:00) placed second and third respectively.

Irene Kimais (1:07:12), Purity Komen (1:07:29), Vicoty Chepngeno (1:07:55) and Dorcas Kimeli (1:08:17) were sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th.

SELECTED RESULTS

21KM MEN

1. Kibiwott Kandie 58:11

2. Yomif Kejelcha 58:32

3. Daniel Mateiko 58:40

4. Tadese Worku 58:47

5. Kennedy Kimutai 59:04

21KM WOMEN

1. Konstanze Klosterhalfen 1:05:41

2. Tsigie Gebreselama 1:05:46

3. Hawi Feysa Gejia 1:06:00

4. Maragaret Chelimo 1:06:50