Kenyan athletes taken aback by new anti-doping protocols

Athletes lining up for this weekend’s national trials for the World Athletics Championships have encountered different anti-doping protocols as the crackdown on cheats in athletics intensifies.

Previously, athletes would pick their running bibs on the day of the competition, or have either their managers, coaches or fellow athletes pick them on their behalf.

But things were different this time around after Athletics Kenya (AK) in conjunction with the Athletics integrity Unit (AIU) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) had the athletes collect their running bibs in person on the eve of the trials that run today and tomorrow at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In addition, the athletes had to undergo tests with AIU and ADAK ensuring the stars gave their blood or urine samples ahead of the trials.

Previously, the samples were taken from selected athletes, especially the top five immediately after competing.

“We are interested in Kenyan trails because they are like mini-World Championships. More so, instead of running all over the country, most of the top athletes are here, hence it’s convenient for everyone,” said Thomas Capdevielle, the Head of Testing and Compliance at AIU.

Capdevielle noted that Kenya has some of the best athletes in the world and it’s no wonder that some athletes find it more difficult to qualify here than get a medal at the world event.

Capdevielle said that this year is special for ADAK and AIU after the Kenyan government committed $5 million (about Sh700 million) annually to the fight against doping.

ADAK Chief Executive Officer Sarah Shibutse said that a total of 185 tests were done at the National Championships on June 24 to 26 and that they will conduct 205 tests at the Trials this weekend.

“That translates to seven times more tests in 2023 than in 2022 where they had a combined total of 55 tests for the National Championships and National trials for the world championships,” said Shibutse.

Shibutse noted that no notice out-of-competition tests were conducted in the lead up to the trials at athletes’ homes or camps.

“For the first time Dried Blood Spot samples will be collected during the weekend trials. Other tests to be collected at the weekend trials include urine and blood tests, EPO tests, and Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) tests,” explained Shibutse, adding that unprecedented testing of athletes will be the new norm as efforts intensify to slay the doping demon in the country.

Kenya is listed under Category A by the AIU with the highest number of doping cases out of the seven World Athletics member federations in this category.