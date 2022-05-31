Kenyan 800m sensation Wanyonyi runs second fastest time this season

Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 800m race during the Kip Keino Classic Gold Tour at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi won 800 metres at Ostrava in 1 minute 44.15 seconds for the second fastest time this season.
  • Two-time Olympic silver medallist Joe Kovacs of the United States won shot put with 22.25 metres, while 19-year-old Greek Elina Tzanggo took the women's javelin honours with 65.40 metres.

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the 800 metres at Ostrava in 1 minute 44.15 seconds for the second fastest time this season at the Golden Spike athletics meet in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday.

Less than a month after winning at Kip Keino Classic, Wanyonyi claimed his second World Athletics Continental Tour Gold victory.

The 17-year-old Wanyonyi edged out Algeria's Slimane Moula, who also clocked a personal best of 1:44.19 as Max Burgin of United Kingdom came third in a season’s best of 1:44.54.

Fresh from claiming his maiden Diamond League win in Doha in  1:49.08 on May 13, Kenya’s Noah Kibet, the World Indoor 800m silver medallist, settled fourth in a season’s best of 1:44.89.

Wanyonyi and Kibet sprouted to the limelight when they staged a 1-2 finish at the World Athletics Under-20n Championships last year.

Botswana’s 2012 Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos finished fifth in a season’s best of 1:44.92, while Bosnian two-time world medallist Amel Tuka settled 12th in 1:47.02.

Another Kenyan Collins Kipruto won the second 800m race in a season’s best of 1:44.58, beating Ethiopia’s Tolese Bodena to second place in a personal best of 1:44.90.

World 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Lamecha Girma broke his own National Record with victory in the 3,000m steeplechase in a world lead time of 7:58.68.

It was the first time an Ethiopian ran under eight minutes with Girma having lost the battle to Kenya’s Conselsus Kipruto at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Girma set a new National Record time of 8:01.36 as Kipruto prevailed in 8:01.35.

Britain's Reece Prescod won the 100 metres in a personal best of 9.93 seconds.The 26-year-old beat Jamaica's Yohan Blake and fellow Briton Zharnel Hughes with both clocking 10.05 seconds.

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala withdrew from the race with abdominal strain.

"It was a great race so I am really happy about that," said Prescod.

"I feel in a good place and I will... hopefully get myself into some hot races now after running that time."

"I am very glad for this result," said the 21-year-old silver medallist from last year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I felt strong and confident -- good to feel like that as the World Championships are approaching," he added.

The athletics World Championships in Eugene, United States are scheduled for July 15-24.

US athletics legend Allyson Felix had to bow to Aminatou Seyni of Niger in the 200m, with the African setting a National Record of 22.21 seconds.

The 36-year-old Felix, who has won 11 Olympic medals, announced in April she would retire after this season.

"It was a big honour to run against Allyson Felix on her last circuit. But as a sprinter, you have to focus on yourself and stay calm," said Seyni.

